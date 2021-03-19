Federal Dollars On The Way To Help Fight Alarming HIV Outbreak In WV

West Virginia’s HIV outbreak is getting noticed by lawmakers in Washington. Earlier this week, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that $2,397,881 will go to the state Department of Health and Human Services for HIV/AIDS prevention and medical treatment.

The money would come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, according to a news release from Manchin’s office.

A needle exchange program in Charleston was shut down in 2018 amid public outcry. Three years later, CDC officials say the city is now at the center of the most alarming outbreak of HIV in the nation.

Earlier this month, the Kanawha County Health Department said it would invest more resources into HIV testing in the county.