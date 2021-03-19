© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Federal Dollars On The Way To Help Fight Alarming HIV Outbreak In WV

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published March 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
Drawing blood to test for HIV.

West Virginia’s HIV outbreak is getting noticed by lawmakers in Washington. Earlier this week, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that $2,397,881 will go to the state Department of Health and Human Services for HIV/AIDS prevention and medical treatment.

The money would come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, according to a news release from Manchin’s office.

A needle exchange program in Charleston was shut down in 2018 amid public outcry. Three years later, CDC officials say the city is now at the center of the most alarming outbreak of HIV in the nation.

Earlier this month, the Kanawha County Health Department said it would invest more resources into HIV testing in the county.

Tags

GovernmentHIV screeningHIV/AIDS
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content