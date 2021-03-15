© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Morgantown Man Arrested For Assault, Role In Capitol Riots

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Duncan Slade
Published March 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
George Tanios
Federal Court Documents
/
A photo of George Tanios inside the Sandwich U restaurant

Morgantown restaurant owner, George Tanios, 39, has been arrested and charged in the assault of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to federal court documents.

Tanios and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested on Sunday and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“Give me that bear s--t,” Khater said to Tanios on recorded video during the Jan. 6 riots before spraying the chemical several times onto law enforcement officers, arrest papers said.

The two men are charged with nine counts, including the assault on Sicknick, who died the next day from his injuries. According to the Associated Press, investigators initially thought a fire extinguisher hit Sicknick in the head, but in recent weeks, investigators now believe he may have ingested a chemical substance.

Tanios has operated Sandwich U in Morgantown for over a decade. Tanios was identified by a former business partner in a legal dispute over the reported embezzlement of $435,000 from their former business, the arrest papers said.

Dave Mistich contributed to this report.

Duncan Slade
Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org
