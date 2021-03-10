© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

EPA Looking To Fund Innovative Projects That Support Careers In Water And Wastewater

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published March 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST
The U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency is offering up to $1 million in grants that support career opportunities for the drinking water and wastewater industries. Funds will also go towards campaigns that connect locals to these careers.

The federal program is called the Innovative Water Infrastructure Workforce Development Grant Program. Individual grants range from $200,000 to $500,000.

The EPA wants to fund targeted internships and education programs for K-12 and college students. Projects supporting continued education for those already in the field are also welcome.

Submissions are due March 26th.

GovernmentSWV WaterSouthern WV WaterWaste Water
