Former Parkerburg City Councilman Charged In Jan. 6 Attack On U.S. Capitol

Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:20 p.m.

A third West Virginian has been charged and arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to federal court documents in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber was charged Wednesday with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and theft.

A federal complaint recounts Barber’s activities on Jan. 6, including making his way into the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying each state’s election results. The complaint also states that Barber stopped at the C-SPAN media station and stole a portable powerstation worth $52.

In an article published by the Parkersburg News & Sentinel on January 7, Barber recounted his experiences in Washington, D.C. but made no mention of entering the capitol building.

Federal investigators cited that article in their complaint against Barber.

Investigators also said they received tips from seven individuals on Jan. 8 that identified Barber and linked him to a Facebook account that had live-streamed the events at the capitol.

According to additional court documents, an initial hearing in the case is set for 4 p.m. in Charleston in the Southern District of West Virginia. Barber will be represented by a court-appointed public defender.

Aside from Barber, 35-year-old Derrick Evans of Wayne County and 23-year-old Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane have both been charged and await trial in their respective cases related to the events of Jan. 6.

According to records analyzed by NPR, more than 260 individuals have so far been charged for their involvement in the attack.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

