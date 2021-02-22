© 2021
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages
Government

Rally Organized To Encourage Manchin To Support $15 An Hour

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published February 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST
IMG_7640.JPG
Eric Douglas
/
WVPB
Rev. William Barber, of the Poor People's Campaign, spoke at a rally in Charleston, today.

About 50 people rallied in Charleston on the sidewalk in front of U.S Sen. Joe Manchin’s Charleston office to encourage him to vote yes on the proposed $15 an hour federal minimum wage.

The minimum wage increase is part of the COVID relief package currently before Congress.

The rally was organized by the Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People’s Campaign. The groups organize Moral Mondays events nationwide to focus on equity issues. Charleston was one of eight cities with simultaneous events.

IMG_7602.JPG
Eric Douglas
Matt Kerner, from Buckhannon, was one of the speakers at the $15 an hour rally in Charleston.

Matt Kerner drove to Charleston from Buckhannon in Upshur County to be part of the event. He told a story about a man he knew in a plant where he worked in. The man was begging for a raise because his wife had a complicated pregnancy and couldn’t work.

“And the plant manager told him, minimum wage is our way of telling you if we could pay you any less, we would,” Kerner said.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the current relief package this week and then it will go to the Senate. Senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have both questioned the wage increase.

Tags

GovernmentPoor People's CampaignJoe ManchinCOVID-19
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
