© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages
Government
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Friday's at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

Legislative Leadership Joins The Legislature Today

Published February 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST
hanshaw blair.jpg
Chuck Frostick
/
WVPB

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley, join The Legislature Today from the Capitol building.

Friday evening’s discussion focuses on the challenges and goals of a legislative session in the middle of a pandemic. The 6pm broadcast also highlights the week’s floor debates and updates the status of multiple bills as the session reaches day 10 of 60.

Tags

GovernmentThe Legislature TodayCraig BlairHouse Speaker Roger HanshawHouse of DelegatesWV Senate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content