Watch West Virginia's 2021 State Of The State Address

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his fifth State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 7 PM.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will carry live coverage on TV, radio, and online. Tune in to see the governor review a year significantly impacted by COVID-19 and reveal his vision and legislative agenda for the year ahead.

On TV - Watch at 7 PM on WVPB TV. An encore broadcast will air on The West Virginia Channel later that evening at 9 PM.

On Radio - Listen at 7 PM on WVPB Radio. Find your station, or listen online at wvpublic.org or using the WVPB App.

Online - Watch at 7 PM on Facebook, Youtube, or at wvpublic.org

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will provide a live feed of the speech via satellite uplink.

Galaxy 16C

Transponder 7 Slot – A

Downlink Frequency 3826.5 horizontal

Symbol Rate 7.5

Bandwidth: 9 Mhz

Modulation: QPSK

FEC: ¾

