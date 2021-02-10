© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Friday's at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

Watch West Virginia's 2021 State Of The State Address

Published February 10, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
Watch, Listen or Stream West Virginia's 2021 State Of The State Address. Februray 10 at 7 PM.

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his fifth State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 7 PM.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will carry live coverage on TV, radio, and online. Tune in to see the governor review a year significantly impacted by COVID-19 and reveal his vision and legislative agenda for the year ahead.

On TV - Watch at 7 PM on WVPB TV. An encore broadcast will air on The West Virginia Channel later that evening at 9 PM.

On Radio - Listen at 7 PM on WVPB Radio. Find your station, or listen online at wvpublic.org or using the WVPB App.

Online - Watch at 7 PM on Facebook, Youtube, or at wvpublic.org

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will provide a live feed of the speech via satellite uplink.

Galaxy 16C
Transponder 7 Slot – A
Downlink Frequency 3826.5 horizontal
Symbol Rate 7.5
Bandwidth: 9 Mhz
Modulation: QPSK
FEC: ¾

GovernmentGovernmentThe Legislature TodayState of the State
