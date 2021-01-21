Jim Justice Gubernatorial Inauguration Ceremony: Watch Live Friday At 12:30 PM

The West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

The ceremony will include the swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices. After taking his oath of office, Gov. Jim Justice will give his inaugural address.

Jim Justice Gubernatorial Inauguration - January 21, 2021

West Virginia Public Broadcasting's coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., hosted by WVPB News Director Andrea Billups and Senior Reporter Dave Mistich.

Coverage is available on TV at The West Virginia Channel. You can also watch on YouTube, Facebook, and at wvpublic.org.

Media outlets can carry the inauguration at the following satellite coordinates:

Galaxy 16C

Transponder 7C

Channel A

Downlink Frequency of 3826.5 H

Please contact feedback@wvpublic.org with any questions you might have regarding the satellite feed.