Justice Announces Death Of Veterans Assistance Leader

Dennis Davis, who served as cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, has died, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Justice appointed Davis to the office in 2017. He was responsible for directing initiatives, state-run nursing facilities and field offices, all directed at benefiting veterans. He also was a teacher, businessman, public servant and U.S. Army veteran.

“He had a profound impact on more than 137,000 brave veterans who called West Virginia their home,” Justice said Tuesday, when announcing Davis’s death during a COVID-19 press briefing. “Without question, an absolute patriot in every way.”

Before taking over the state’s veterans assistance program, Davis founded the Davis Property Preservation Company, retiring from the business in 2009. He worked for Kanawha County schools for almost three decades, and in the late 1990s, led the state’s program for Workforce Development.

Davis joined West Virginia State University’s ROTC program in 1959. His career in the military included work in Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Justice has yet to appoint a new leader for the department.