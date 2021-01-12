© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. GOP Chair Melody Potter Resigns To Focus On Family

By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST
Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 10.35.59 AM.png
Facebook: MelodyWVGOP

Melody Potter, the first woman to lead West Virginia's Republican Party, has resigned to focus on her family.

Potter announced her immediate resignation in a statement Monday night. She was selected as state GOP chairwoman in 2018.

Potter said both of her parents suffered strokes last year and require constant care.

“Now, the time has come, that I must focus my attention on my family,” Potter said.

State party co-chairman Roman Stauffer will serve as acting chairman until a replacement is selected.

Tags

GovernmentMelody PotterWest Virginia Republican Party
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content