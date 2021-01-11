© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney Objects To Effort To Remove Trump From Office

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published January 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST
The United States House of Representatives
Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District objects to a request for unanimous consent on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from Office

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District objected Monday to an effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The House was set to consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to gather members of the cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland requested unanimous consent to consider the resolution, but that request was blocked by Mooney’s objection.

“Speaker Pelosi should not attempt to adopt a resolution of this magnitude without any debate on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Mooney said in a statement. “It is wrong to have sent members of Congress home and then try to adopt without any debate a precedent-setting resolution that could imperil our Republic. The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes.”

Efforts to remove Trump from office have gained momentum since hundreds of pro-Trump extremists mounted an insurrection last week on the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

As Congress considered certifying each state’s results, Mooney voted to object to results from Pennsylvania. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, of West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, voted to object to results in both Arizona and Pennsylvania.

 

With Democrats holding a narrow majority in the House, an effort to impeach Trump for his role in the insurrection was introduced on Monday.

A single article of impeachment, accusing Trump of “inciting violence against the government of the United States,” is expected to see a vote this week.

Government
Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
