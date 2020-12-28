W.Va. National Guard Airman Dies In Mutual Aid Structure Fire

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall is investigating two suspicious fires it says are connected in Jefferson County, one of which took the life of West Virginia National Guard senior airman Logan Young. The West Virginia State Police is helping with the investigation.

Young, 30, was fatally injured in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 during a mutual aid response call to the second fire. He joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a firefighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron.

He previously enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2011 and served on active duty in the security forces (military police) career field before transitioning into the national guard.

A press release from the West Virginia National Guard said the airwing fire department performs approximately 100 to 150 mutual aid agreement calls each year in the local community.

Mutual aid agreements allow neighboring emergency systems to support nearby communities. West Virginia state code allows for the sharing of “manpower, equipment and supply” through the West Virginia Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement.

“Logan stepped up to defend our country and protect our freedoms and served as a first responder here at home,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We owe everything we have to brave men and women like him. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great state and to our great country."

Young was a combat veteran and had previously deployed to the Middle East in 2014. He was the recipient of the numerous awards and decorations to include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

He was a resident of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and is survived by his mother, father, brother and fiancée.

Major Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General said "To lose such a talented and dedicated young Airman is truly a tragedy. Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing.”

Report any information about the fire to the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473. There is a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

