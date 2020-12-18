Hoyer Confirms Next Pfzier Vaccine Shipment Will Be Less Than Initially Expected

Officials leading West Virginia’s coronavirus vaccination rollout say the state will get fewer doses of Pfizer’s vaccine next week than was originally anticipated.

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard says the state was notified Thursday night that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will be less than what the state expected.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that some states were surprised to learn of the drop in shipped doses. The drug maker said they have millions of doses in a warehouse ready to be sent out but they had not been ordered through the federal government.

Hoyer says the cause for the reduced shipment remains unknown.

“There's various things going on related to what the issue is behind that. We'll find out I'm sure later related to that,” Hoyer said.

He said the state’s rollout has allowed for contingencies — including the vaccinations of critical healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff to continue as planned.

Hoyer said changes to the rollout of Pfizer’s stock will affect later phases of the distribution plan.

West Virginia was slated to receive 60,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the course of the first few weeks. Thereafter, the state has been capped at a weekly order just under 17,000 doses.

