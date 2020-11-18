Take a Sample Immigration Quiz

Beginning on December 1, 2020, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is implementing a revised Civics test for legal, permanent residents to take as part of their efforts to become naturalized citizens.

This sample quiz includes 20 of those questions.

In a news release the agency said the civics test is administered to applicants who apply for U.S. citizenship and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalizing. Applicants who apply for naturalization on or after Dec. 1, 2020, will take the updated version of the test. Those who apply before Dec. 1, 2020, will take the current version of the test.

Candidates must answer 12 questions correctly, out of 20 in order to pass.