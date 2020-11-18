© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Take a Sample Immigration Quiz

Published November 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST
Newly sworn-in U.S. citizens stand during a naturalization ceremony in Alexandria, Va., in August. The Census Bureau is planning to test how a question about U.S. citizenship status the Trump administration added will affect responses to the 2020 census.
Beginning on December 1, 2020, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is implementing a revised Civics test for legal, permanent residents to take as part of their efforts to become naturalized citizens.

This sample quiz includes 20 of those questions.

In a news release the agency said the civics test is administered to applicants who apply for U.S. citizenship and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalizing. Applicants who apply for naturalization on or after Dec. 1, 2020, will take the updated version of the test. Those who apply before Dec. 1, 2020, will take the current version of the test.

Candidates must answer 12 questions correctly, out of 20 in order to pass.

