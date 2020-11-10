© 2020
Government

West Virginia Opens Training For Medical Cannabis Owners, Employees

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published November 10, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST
cannabis
Julio Cortez
/
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 22, 2019 photo, a marijuana plant is visible at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Those working in West Virginia's medical cannabis industry will need to undergo two hours of online training. The training is the latest step toward getting the state’s years-delayed program operational.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Cannabis announced Tuesday that the online training is now available.

All owners and employees engaged in the growing, processing or distribution of medical cannabis must complete the two-hour online course approved by the office.

“Industry training is an essential step in making medical cannabis products available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, in a news release. “We continue to work toward the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to safely access medical cannabis as quickly as possible.”

Course participants will be educated regarding West Virginia medical cannabis law, rules and policies, as well as a variety of other subjects related to the industry. Successful completion requires participants to pass each training section with a rate of 80 percent.

The training is being offered by Green Flower, a Ventura, California-based company. The cost is $147 per employee.

The state’s medical cannabis law was passed in 2017, but has suffered some delays due to existing federal law. It allows for residents with qualifying medical conditions to make use of some non-smokable forms of the drug.

GovernmentMedical CannabisWest Virginia Department of Health and Human ResourcesOffice of Medical Cannabis
Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
