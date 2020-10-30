© 2020
Government

Sentencing Set For Former Nursing Assistant Who Pleaded Guilty To Murdering Veterans at Clarksburg Hospital

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Dave Mistich
Published October 30, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Mays, pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.
West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

A sentencing date has been set for a woman who pleaded guilty in July of murdering at least seven men at a veteran’s hospital in Clarksburg.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has set sentencing for Reta Mays for Feb. 18 and 19.

Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, pleaded guilty to murdering the veterans by injecting them with unneeded insulin.

Mays faces consecutive life sentences for the second-degree murder charges plus 20 years for an another charge of assault with intent to murder — stemming from the death of another veteran.

In a status conference held Friday in Wheeling, attorneys for Mays said they are still working to locate mental health records and requested sentencing be delayed until March. Her defense said those records relate to mental health treatment that took place during Mays’ military service in Iraq.

Federal prosecutors said they had been in touch with the defense and expressed surprise over the request for a delay. They noted they had obtained some of Mays’ mental health records through her attorneys in discovery.

Intermediate proceedings in the case are scheduled for Nov. 18.

Dave Mistich
A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave Mistich joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, as the Charleston Reporter. After bouncing around a variety of newsroom roles at WVPB, he now focuses on state-level politics and government, as well as breaking news. Dave plays on the world's best-worst softball team, Chico's Bail Bonds. He can be reached via email at dmistich@wvpublic.org and you can follow him on Twitter @davemistich.
