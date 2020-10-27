© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Substance Use Recovery, Job Training Program Sees First Expungement

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published October 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
justice__putnam_co..jpg
Emily Allen
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Gov. Jim Justice speaks at the unveiling of the Jobs & Hope program outside the Putnam County Career and Technical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

A free, state-run, substance-use recovery and job-training program celebrated a big milestone this week. The Jobs & Hope West Virginia initiative saw its first expungement.

A participant this week was the first in the program to clear their criminal record of substance-use related crimes. The governor’s office said there are a few others who are close.

The milestone expungement was made possible through a partnership with Legal Aid of West Virginia. The partnership has also helped clients regain custody of their children or address monetary debt concerns.

The goal of Jobs & Hope, which was unveiled by Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials last fall, is to help West Virginians get into recovery and then, get them back to work. The initiative also aims to help people in recovery reinstate their driver’s licenses, or clear any criminal record related to substance use.

“The idea was to link these struggling West Virginians with transition agents who are there for them every step of the way, removing all the barriers to employment they might face, including the possibility of a one-time expungement for non-violent offenses,” Justice said in a press release this week. “I’m excited to see that this program is really working in terms of getting West Virginians back on their feet and contributing to society in a way that’s good for everyone.”

Justice said there are now 21 transition agents across the state helping people in the program. The governor’s office reports there are more than 1,800 active participants, and there have been more than 3,400 referrals to the program since its launch. More than 180 people have found work.

More information can be found at jobsandhope.wv.gov or by calling 304-583-4008 or 1-833-784-1385.

Tags

GovernmentJobs & HopeRecoverySubstance Use DisorderJim JusticeEconomyWorkforceHealth & Science
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now