Last Chance To Register To Vote In The General Election In W.Va.

The final day to register to vote in West Virginia’s Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday Oct. 13.

While state code calls for the deadline to be the close of business, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office said online registrations — completed after business hours but before midnight — fall to the discretion of county clerks.

Those wishing to register in person must do so before their local county clerk’s office closes for the day. Registrations submitted by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 13.

The secretary of state’s office reports there are more than 1.2 million registered voters in West Virginia.

“We are asking all voters to make a plan to vote,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner last week in a news release. “Encourage your family members, friends and neighbors to make a plan as well.”

In the past three years, the office has registered more than 200,000 new voters, while 192,000 deceased, duplicate, out of state and convicted felon registration files have been cancelled from the Statewide Voter Registration System, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Early in-person voting begins next week on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.