© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Last Chance To Register To Vote In The General Election In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published October 13, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Voting
WBOY

The final day to register to vote in West Virginia’s Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday Oct. 13.

While state code calls for the deadline to be the close of business, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office said online registrations — completed after business hours but before midnight — fall to the discretion of county clerks.

Those wishing to register in person must do so before their local county clerk’s office closes for the day. Registrations submitted by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 13.

The secretary of state’s office reports there are more than 1.2 million registered voters in West Virginia.

“We are asking all voters to make a plan to vote,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner last week in a news release. “Encourage your family members, friends and neighbors to make a plan as well.”

In the past three years, the office has registered more than 200,000 new voters, while 192,000 deceased, duplicate, out of state and convicted felon registration files have been cancelled from the Statewide Voter Registration System, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Early in-person voting begins next week on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Tags

GovernmentVotingOnline Voter RegistrationVoter RegisrationWest Virginia Secretary of State's Office2020 ElectionGeneral Election
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now