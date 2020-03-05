-
Caitlin Tan and Mason Adams will be sharing hosting duties for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s award-winning show, Inside Appalachia, that shines a light on all things Appalachian.
Rachel Greene, one of our folkways reporters, has been talking with bakers who bake pies and cookies with flour that’s ground the old fashioned way — at a stone mill. One of the bakers shared a recipe with Rachel for Buckwheat Chocolate Chip cookies.
This year millions of cicadas emerged for their once-in-17-years mating season in West Virginia. The insect phenomenon inspired one state artist, who uses cicadas in her artwork.
The pawpaw was important enough to the Shawnee people’s way of life that they even named a phase of the moon after it. Pawpaws were also important to the Choctaw nation. Hear how members of the Choctaw and Shawnee nations are reconnecting to their roots — and tracing their family’s stories back to Appalachia, and to pawpaws.
There are many tourist destinations in Appalachia, from the Great Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, to the Mothman Museum and statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Natural Bridge, a limestone arch at the southern end of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, has pulled in visitors since the mid-1800s. Roadside attractions have popped up all around it, including a wax museum, a zoo, and something known as Dinosaur Kingdom.
In a special report as part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Project, Nicole Musgrave spoke with several people in Floyd County, Kentucky who have used the pandemic as an opportunity to teach others how to process meat at home.
The transparent heirloom apple continues to grow in West Virginia and Virginia, ready to harvest in spring and summer.
Ginseng, Goldenseal, Cohosh, Bloodroot, Ramps – all plants native to Appalachia and all appreciated around the world for their medicinal and culinary…
Normally Robert Villamagna would be in his art studio in Wheeling, West Virginia, hammering out old metal pieces from children’s toys, chip cans and…
Aviation has played a role in Appalachia’s history through revolutionizing travel in the mid-1900s, supporting the coal industry and creating thousands of…