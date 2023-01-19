© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Justice Coal Company Settles Mine Reclamation Suit In Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
WiseCountyMineReclamation.jpg
Matt Helper
/
Appalachian Voices
A mine in Wise County, Virginia, owned by A&G Coal. Under a new settlement, A&G must reclaim the site by 2025.

A coal company owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has settled a lawsuit in Virginia.

A&G Coal, one of the Justice family’s numerous companies, settled with three environmental organizations. As part of the settlement, the company will complete reclamation work at three coal mines in southwest Virginia.

Appalachian Voices, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and the Sierra Club had sued A&G over stalled reclamation at 3,300 acres of mine lands.

A&G must complete reclamation at all three sites by 2025. A 2014 consent agreement with the state of Virginia resulted in limited reclamation.

Unlike the prior agreement, the settlement is enforceable by court order. A&G would owe higher fines if it fails to meet the new deadlines.

A&G will also fund reclamation costs of up to $600,000 from coal mined at the three sites.

Jim Justice Mine Reclamation
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
