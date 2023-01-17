© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Proposed Bill Would Honor Marshall University Plane Crash Victims

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
Marshall Plane Crash
Henry Griffin/AP
/
AP
A newly introduced bill proposes a statewide “paid day off” to memorialize victims of one of the worst sports disasters in U.S. history.

Lawmakers will consider House Bill 2412 to mark Nov. 14 as a state day of recognition in honor of the Marshall University plane crash.

Lead sponsor of the bill Sean Hornbuckle, D-Huntington, proposed a statewide “paid day off” to memorialize victims of one of the worst sports disasters in U.S. history.

But in the House Government Organization Committee that idea was changed to making Nov. 14 or “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day” an annual day of recognition.

Seventy-five people, most of them Marshall University’s football team, died when their chartered plane crashed on approach to Huntington Airport.

The DC-9 was returning from a game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970 when it slammed into a hillside in rain and fog and burst into flames.

Everyone on board, including 36 football players, 39 coaches, boosters, community members, and the flight crew perished.

The bill has been forwarded to the full House for consideration.

Tags
Energy & Environment Marshall UniversityMarshall Plane Crash
Caroline MacGregor
Assistant News Director, cmacgregor@wvpublic.org
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content