PSC Gives Mon Power Until March 31 To Evaluate Pleasants Purchase

The PSC has asked Mon Power to submit a report by March 31 on the potential for purchasing the Pleasants Power Station from Energy Harbor.

The 1,300-megawatt coal-burning plant on the Ohio River is supposed to shut down this year, unless a buyer steps forward.

West Virginia’s Consumer Advocate recommended that Mon Power purchase the plant.

Pleasants has pollution controls that remove most nitrogen oxide from its emissions.

Mon Power’s Fort Martin Power Station does not remove as much NOx and must purchase credits, which have increased in price.

Environmental and consumer groups oppose the purchase of Pleasants. They say Mon Power should look at acquiring other sources of power, such as wind and solar.

The Pleasants Plant, which became fully operational in 1980, was set to shut down in 2019 until the legislature passed a $12 million tax break to keep it running.