Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County

Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend.

Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal.

On Tuesday, the Beckley Water Company said crews continue to work to restore normal water conditions as quickly as possible. West Virginia American Water has been assisting in repairing leaks.

On its Facebook page the company stated customers in the rural communities of Odd, Glen Daniels and Fairdale can also expect to see their water service restored, some more slowly than others, starting Tuesday.

Plummeting temperatures over the Christmas weekend caused frozen and broken water pipes leading to two million gallons of leaked water from businesses and homes. Resulting problems with pressure in lines and water tanks in Beckley, where the main water line is located, affected surrounding communities and at one point nearly 5000 homes and businesses were without water.

The Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center is offering regular updates on the situation and on their Facebook page Tuesday it was stated that Prosperity and Sophia are slowly returning to normal. Arnett customers, however, may be without full water service for at least another week.

Potable and non-potable water distribution sites are set up around the affected areas with the following water distribution sites available as of Jan. 3:

Trap Hill Fire Department: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial (8461 Coal River Rd): 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile shower trailer at Lester Fire Department (Central Ave): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., (people are advised to bring their own toiletries and towels).

Non-potable water tankers will be located at the following areas:

Helen Park

Whitesville Fire Department

Sophia Fire Department (W. Main St)

Coal River Fire Department

Trap Hill Fire Department