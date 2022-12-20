© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

USDA Awards $2.2 Million For Rural Projects In West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
The Scarborough Library on Shepherd University’s campus is home to the largest solar panel installation on a nonprofit in West Virginia. This photo shows half of its 189 panels.
Liz McCormick
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending more than $2 million in grants for projects in West Virginia.

The USDA’s Rural Development Program grants will support 18 projects statewide.

Grants to the Pocahontas County Board of Education and Shepherd University will support distant learning in rural areas.

Several agricultural producers and small businesses will receive grants under the Rural Energy for America Program. These funds will help them install renewable energy systems such as solar arrays and improve their energy efficiency.

Another grant will go to West Virginia University for training and technical assistance to Central Appalachian communities to improve their water and wastewater infrastructure.

One grant aims to help the region’s communities eliminate illegal dumping.

Other grants will assist low-income residents in several counties repair or rehabilitate their homes.

Tags
Energy & Environment USDAWVURenewable Energy
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content