Corridor H Parsons To Davis Comment Period Is Extended

The West Virginia Division of Highways and the Federal Highway Administration have extended the comment period for the Parsons-to-Davis section of Corridor H to Jan. 6, 2023.

Appalachian Mountain Advocates, a law firm that’s fought mountaintop removal mining, requested a 45-day extension from the original public comment deadline of Dec. 12.

Environmental groups oppose the state’s preferred routing of Corridor H between the two Tucker County communities because of its proximity to the Blackwater Canyon.

They’ve been pushing for a northern alternative around the community of Thomas.

The DOH has said its preferred route is less expensive to build and more direct.

Corridor H is a top priority for the state’s leading elected officials. The road has a few gaps left to complete from I-79 to the Virginia border, including the Parsons-to-Davis portion.

To comment on the project, follow this link.