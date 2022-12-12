Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Today

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due today.

The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System.

Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and local officials. When completed, it will connect I-79 in West Virginia to I-81 in Virginia.

The other two sections include a portion currently under construction from Parsons to Elkins, and another from Wardensville to the Virginia border, which has yet to be designed.

The Parsons to Davis segment is the most contested. The proposed route passes through Blackwater Falls State Park south of Thomas. The park draws 1 million visitors a year.

Opponents are pushing for a northern route around Thomas that avoids the park.

Those wishing to comment can follow this link.

