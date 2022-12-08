Capito Says She'll Keep Trying To Get Faster Permitting For Pipeline

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she hasn’t given up on trying to get expedited permitting for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Speaking with West Virginia reporters Thursday, Capito says the effort to get some sort of permitting overhaul through the Senate has stalled.

The latest push, by Sen. Joe Manchin, to have the provision attached to a defense spending bill, also came up short.

"We’ve tried. Sen. Manchin and I have tried," she said. "He’s tried on his own. I’ve tried on my own to put this into all kinds of different bills, with no success.”

Both senators want to give a green light to the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia.

Environmental groups have been successful at blocking the pipeline’s completion in the courts.

Federal regulators recently gave the pipeline’s builders another four years to finish it.