Energy & Environment

AEP To Eliminate Coal Everywhere But West Virginia, Investors Told

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Mountaineer 4.JPG
David Adkins
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Appalachian Power's Mountaineer Plant in Mason County, West Virginia, will keep operating past 2028.

American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, will shut down half its coal fleet by 2028.

According to an AEP investor presentation last month, 5 percent of the company’s electricity will come from coal by 2028.

That’s down from 11 percent last year and down from 26 percent in 2010.

By 2032, according to the presentation, only three coal plants will be left in Appalachian Power’s portfolio: John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell, all in West Virginia.

The company aims to achieve an 80 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

AEP identifies carbon offsets and technology, such as carbon capture and storage, to achieve further emissions reductions.

Virtually all of the retired coal generation will be replaced with renewables.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Energy & Environment Power PlantsCost of CoalRenewable EnergyAEPAppalachian Power
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
