AEP To Eliminate Coal Everywhere But West Virginia, Investors Told

American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, will shut down half its coal fleet by 2028.

According to an AEP investor presentation last month, 5 percent of the company’s electricity will come from coal by 2028.

That’s down from 11 percent last year and down from 26 percent in 2010.

By 2032, according to the presentation, only three coal plants will be left in Appalachian Power’s portfolio: John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell, all in West Virginia.

The company aims to achieve an 80 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

AEP identifies carbon offsets and technology, such as carbon capture and storage, to achieve further emissions reductions.

Virtually all of the retired coal generation will be replaced with renewables.

