Kanawha County Commission Opposes Natural Gas Rate Increases

Kanawha County commissioners “vehemently” oppose the double-digit rate increases the West Virginia Public Service Commission recently approved for Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas.

Mountaineer Gas customers will see their bills go up 15 percent, and Hope Gas customers will see theirs go up 28 percent.

"Utility rate increases are always tough on customers, and these double-digit increases are devastating, especially during a time of record inflation," said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Both increases are smaller than what the companies asked the PSC to approve.

About 300,000 natural gas customers statewide are affected by the decision.

The Kanawha County Commission has also voiced its opposition to a $297 million request from Appalachian Power. If approved, the average residential customer’s bill would increase $18 a month.

On Wednesday, the PSC will consider Mon Power’s request to raise its customers’ bills an average of $11 a month.