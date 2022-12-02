Norfolk Southern Coal Train Derailment Blocks Highway

A Norfolk Southern coal train derailed in Wyoming County early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked U.S. 52, according to the state Division of Highways.

Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern, said 17 cars of a 110-car train derailed near Gilbert. Railroad personnel are on site and working on cleanup.

WVDOH said the highway could be closed overnight. The train cars crushed several vehicles at an adjacent towing service.

Also Friday, President Joe Biden signed a bill ordering railroad workers not to go on strike.

Some rail unions had rejected a contract negotiated between labor leaders and the White House. Congress intervened and passed the measure quickly this week.

A rail strike could have disrupted coal shipments, consumer goods, food products and Amtrak passengers.