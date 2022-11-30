© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Justice: Rail Strike In December Would Affect More Than Coal

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published November 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
CSX South Charleston.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
CSX locomotives await their next assignment in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Before the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block a railroad strike, Gov. Jim Justice weighed in on the issue.

Justice, whose family owns coal companies that depend on rail transportation, was asked about the potential for a strike during his COVID-19 briefing.

The governor said a strike two weeks before Christmas would affect more than just coal.

“If we have a rail disruption for two or three or four days, it’ll be bad," he said. "And god forbid if we have a rail disruption for significantly longer than that.”

Justice blamed the Biden administration for the impasse.

Railroad workers are threatening to strike because a contract negotiated by the White House in September does not include enough paid sick leave.

On Wednesday, the House voted, mostly along party lines, to give workers seven days of paid sick leave. It’s now up to the Senate to approve or reject.

Energy & Environment Justice CompaniesCoalCongressJim Justice
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
