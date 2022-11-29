© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

PSC Sets Higher Interim Natural Gas Bills For Mountaineer, Hope

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published November 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
PSC.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The West Virginia Public Service Commission headquarters in Charleston.

Household natural gas bills are going up, but not as much as the companies requested.

Mountaineer Gas bills are set to increase 15 percent, and Hope Gas bills will go up 28 percent.

That’s lower than what both companies requested from the West Virginia Public Service Commission. Mountaineer Gas had asked for a 38 percent increase. Hope Gas asked for a 62 percent increase.

The PSC allows natural gas companies to charge customers for the cost of delivering the fuel.

Natural gas prices have gone up since the economy rebounded from COVID-19. Also, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year increased demand for U.S. natural gas overseas.

The rates the PSC ordered on Monday are interim rates, and the commission said it will review and make adjustments before setting final rates.

Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas customers will, for now, see average monthly bills of $166 and $173, respectively.

Hope Gas, Mountaineer Gas, natural gas, West Virginia Public Service Commission
