© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

State Ranks High On Federal Disaster Spending

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
flood-resiliency-clendenin.jpg
Kara Lofton
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia during the historic June 2016 flood.

A new analysis looks at the impact of climate change over the last decade. Despite its size, West Virginia ranks high in disaster spending.

According to FEMA data, West Virginia had the 6th highest per capita spending on climate disasters in the country over the last decade, totaling $870 million or $481 per person.

Between 2011 and 2021, 90 percent of U.S. counties experienced a federal climate disaster. During that time period, every county in the state had a disaster declaration. Some had as many as 10.

The analysis, titled Atlas of Disaster, comes from Rebuild By Design, a collaborative focused on preparing communities for the challenges of climate change rather than reacting to them.

Rebuild by Design began as a design competition, launched by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with nonprofits and the philanthropic sector, in response to Hurricane Sandy’s devastating impact on the eastern U.S.

They suggest that strategic investment in climate infrastructure in 15 vulnerable West Virginia counties may have the greatest return, focusing on a dozen counties stretching from Greenbrier County across the state to Wayne County.

Tags
Energy & Environment InfrastructureDisastersFederal Disaster LoansClimate Change
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content