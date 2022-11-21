© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Virginia Will Share Cost Of Amos, Mountaineer Wastewater Upgrades

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published November 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Amos Plant
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The John Amos power plant in Putnam County, West Virginia, was saved from near-term closure by the state Public Service Commission.

Appalachian Power’s Virginia customers will, after all, share in the cost of wastewater treatment projects at the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants.

The decision issued Tuesday by the Virginia State Corporation Commission is a reversal.

The projects will keep both plants operating past 2028. Appalachian Power had sought approval of the plan last year, but was rejected.

The company refiled the request with the commission earlier this year.

Last month, the commission’s senior hearing examiner recommended approval of the request, with the condition that Virginia ratepayers not share the cost of any uneconomic operation of the two plants.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission ordered Appalachian Power to operate the plants more, but tight coal supplies have limited how much they can run.

Virginia regulators approved a $21 million investment at Mountaineer and a $63.5 million investment in Amos, to be paid for by Appalachian Power’s Virginia customers.

The West Virginia PSC approved the investment at the two plants last year.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Energy & Environment Cost of CoalPSCPower PlantsCoal
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
