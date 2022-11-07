Energy Agency: 23% Of U.S. Coal Plants Will Shut Down By 2029

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says 23 percent of coal-fired power plants will retire by the end of 2029.

There are currently about 200,000 megawatts of coal-fired capacity in operation. But many of these plants are aging. They’d have to comply with new wastewater treatment regulations to stay in operation past 2028.

The Biden administration hasn’t announced its plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants – that could cause more retirements.

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed over the summer, provides incentives and low-interest loans to encourage a faster transition away from coal.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed with support from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin criticized President Joe Biden over the weekend for saying on the campaign trail that coal plants would shut down.

The plants scheduled for retirement are in 24 states, including West Virginia. The four states with the most plants retiring are Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee.

The Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, owned by Energy Harbor, is set to shut down by mid-2023. No other plants in West Virginia are set to retire by 2029.