© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

EPA Awards Grants To Monitor Air Quality In Ohio, Kanawha Valleys

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published November 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
Fracking, Frack Site, Fracking Site
John
/
Adobe Stock

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding grants to monitor air quality in the Ohio and Kanawha valleys.

The FracTracker Alliance will get nearly $500,000 from the EPA to monitor air quality in Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties.

In part, the grant will help measure emissions from hydraulic fracturing, the unconventional technique used to drill for oil and natural gas known as fracking.

Appalachian Voices will receive more than $100,000 to measure particulate matter in Raleigh and McDowell counties, as well as the city of Institute.

The funding for the grants was made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed over the summer.

They’re part of the Biden administration’s effort to direct federal dollars to communities with disproportionately high health and environmental impacts.

Tags
Energy & Environment EPAOhio ValleyKanawha Valley
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content