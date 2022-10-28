© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Coal Resumes Decline For Making Electric Power, Federal Data Show

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
CSX.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
A CSX coal train rumbles east through Charleston, West Virginia.

Coal for making electricity experienced a revival last year, but it’s expected to decline this year.

The use of coal to generate electric power declined every year from 2014 to 2020, then surged last year with increased demand and higher natural gas prices.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coal has resumed its decline this year.

While coal generated 23 percent of U.S. electricity last year, the agency forecasts the share will be 20 percent this year.

The EIA forecasts a slight increase in coal production this year, but most of that will be exported.

Coal plant retirements have continued, and some utilities have reported problems obtaining coal supplies for their power plants.

The EIA reports that coal shipments to U.S. power plants – most of which move by rail or barge – have fallen by half since 2010.

Tags
Energy & Environment CoalEIAPower Generation
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content