Manchin Helps Alaska Republican Murkowski With Campaign Funds

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s political action committee is supporting his fellow Democrats — and one Republican.

Manchin’s Country Roads PAC gave $10,000 to Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her re-election this year, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

In February, Manchin crossed the aisle and endorsed Murkowski. She said she’d endorse him for re-election in 2024, if he runs.

Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, a position Murkowski held previously.

Next month’s election could determine control of the Senate, which is currently split, with 50 votes on both sides of the chamber. Manchin’s PAC is also supporting Democrats in competitive races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire and Ohio.

The Country Roads PAC’s biggest single contribution was $100,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democrats’ Senate fundraising arm.

Manchin’s PAC also spent more than $63,000 at the Greenbrier Resort, disclosures show.