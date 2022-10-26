Three School Districts Selected For EPA Clean Bus Rebates

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the latest round of rebates for clean school buses.

Three West Virginia districts received them.

Boone County will receive the largest EPA rebate, nearly $1.2 million for three buses.

Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive $395,000 each for one bus. All of them will be electric.

The three districts are among nearly 400 nationwide that received more than $900 million in rebates for clean school buses under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The awards will support the purchase of nearly 2,500 buses, 95 percent of them electric.

Districts with large populations of low-income, rural or tribal students were given priority.

Additional awards will be announced in the coming weeks, according to EPA. Funding will also be available for a new round of rebates next year.