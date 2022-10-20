© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Appalachian Coal Production, But Not Jobs, Increased In 2021

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Mountaineer Pile.JPG
David Adkins
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
An earthmoving equipment operator smooths out the coal pile at Appalachian Power's Mountaineer Plant in Mason County.

Coal production rose in Appalachia in 2021, according to federal data, but employment declined.

Coal production was up 12 percent in Appalachia last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Production rose 8 percent nationally.

Coal employment, though, fell 5 percent in the region and 6 percent nationally.

West Virginia remained the region’s largest coal producer, with Pennsylvania second and Kentucky third.

Coal production increased in all three states. Kentucky employment rose slightly, was flat in West Virginia and fell 10 percent in Pennsylvania. West Virginia continued to employ more coal miners than any other state.

Wyoming remained the nation’s top coal producer, contributing nearly half the U.S. total of 577,000 tons for the year. Though production rebounded from 2020, the totals for both years are the lowest since the early 1970s.

Coal prices have been consistently high in the past year, topping over $200 a ton in recent weeks. Central Appalachian coal is currently selling for $176 a ton, while Northern Appalachian coal is priced at $180 a ton.

The high price of natural gas, and higher demand for energy worldwide have kept prices up.

Tags
Energy & Environment CoalEIAAppalachiaPennsylvaniaKentucky
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content