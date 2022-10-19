© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Union Carbide Seeks Renewal Of Air Permit At Institute Plant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
DEP.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Officials from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hold a community meeting in Dubar in August on ethylene oxide monitoring in the Kanawha Valley.

Union Carbide is seeking to renew an air quality permit for its Institute plant, which emits a flammable gas that’s a known carcinogen.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless, flammable gas with a sweet odor. It’s used to make antifreeze, as well as pesticides and sterilizing agents.

Union Carbide transfers ethylene oxide from railroad tank cars to storage tanks in Institute, where it is then distributed to facilities in Institute and South Charleston.

Despite a flaring system to control fugitive emissions, some of the gas does escape.

According to Union Carbide’s permit application with the Department of Environmental Protection, the Institute facility emits 400 pounds of ethylene oxide per year, with the potential to emit as much as three tons.

DEP and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring ethylene oxide levels in the air in the Kanawha Valley. They are supposed to release a report by the end of this year.

The public can comment on Union Carbide’s permit application through Nov. 14. The permit number is R30-03900005-2022.

Tags
Energy & Environment Union CarbideDEPInstituteEPA
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content