© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Mon Power Asks PSC To Increase Rates By $184 Million In January

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
PSC.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The West Virginia Public Service Commission headquarters in Charleston.

Mon Power customers could see their bills go up on Jan. 1.

Mon Power has asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to recover nearly $184 million from its customers. That accounts for the sharply higher cost of coal and natural gas, as well as power purchased from the regional grid.

If the PSC approves the request, Mon Power’s nearly 400,000 West Virginia customers would see their bill go up, on average, $11 a month.

An average residential customer, using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, could expect to pay $126, up from $115.

The PSC will hold an evidentiary hearing on the request in Charleston on Dec. 8.

The PSC is also considering a request by Appalachian Power to recover $297 million from its West Virginia ratepayers. Their bills could go up, on average, $18 a month.

Tags
Energy & Environment PSCMon PowerAppalachian Power
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content