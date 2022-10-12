Mon Power Asks PSC To Increase Rates By $184 Million In January

Mon Power customers could see their bills go up on Jan. 1.

Mon Power has asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to recover nearly $184 million from its customers. That accounts for the sharply higher cost of coal and natural gas, as well as power purchased from the regional grid.

If the PSC approves the request, Mon Power’s nearly 400,000 West Virginia customers would see their bill go up, on average, $11 a month.

An average residential customer, using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, could expect to pay $126, up from $115.

The PSC will hold an evidentiary hearing on the request in Charleston on Dec. 8.

The PSC is also considering a request by Appalachian Power to recover $297 million from its West Virginia ratepayers. Their bills could go up, on average, $18 a month.