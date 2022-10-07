© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Shepherd University’s Tabler Farm Planting Eco-Friendly Food Forest

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published October 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
IMG_4857.JPG
Shepherd Snyder
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The beginnings of the Tabler Farm native food forest. The trees in the foreground were planted last year, while the holes in the background are set to be planted this weekend. It will take several years for them to mature, but will provide a renewable food source for decades.

A tree planting for a food forest is scheduled this weekend at Shepherd University’s Tabler Farm, where volunteers can help plant edible species native to Appalachia.

“This region that we live in, Appalachia, is a really unique region in the world. It's very, very highly biodiverse. And it is filled with edible species for humans,” Tabler Farm Coordinator Madison Hale said. “Food forests are really popular right now, but I was specifically wanting to focus on native trees just to highlight the unique ecosystem here.”

A food forest is a created ecosystem of edible plants for food production, mirroring how the plants are found in nature. They act as alternatives to annual crop production that are seen as more ecologically healthy and easier to maintain.

Hale oversees programs at the farm through the school’s environmental studies department, which helps train farmers in sustainable agriculture practices. This particular food forest program comes from a grant from the Cacapon Institute, an ecological conservation group.

Some of the species set to be planted at the forest include sugar maple, witch-hazel, hackberry and spicebush. Persimmons, serviceberries and redbuds were planted during last year’s event.

“There's a wide range, there's probably about 20 species that I know of that we could potentially incorporate into this food forest,” Hale said. “And we're really just receiving whatever is available through the nurseries that Cacapon Institute works with.”

Hale said food forests aren’t just environmentally friendly. The act of planting them gives locals the chance to learn about native tree species and how they fit into the regional culture.

“I think by working with native species, you're just helping foster that connection with people to the natural world,” Hale said.

The planting event runs Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tabler Farm in Shepherdstown. Information on how to sign up is available on the school’s event website.

Tags
Energy & Environment Shepherd UniversityAgricultureEcologyTabler FarmAppalachian Food
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-449-4653
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content