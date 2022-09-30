© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

MSHA To Push Program To Reduce Coal Dust Exposure For Miners

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
black_lung_2.jpg
Caitlin Tan
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
FILE - Milton "Mickey" Pettry, who has black lung, holds the 'black lung kills' emblem that is now on the Kanawha County Black Lung Association's t-shirts. At the time this photo was taken in March 2020, Pettry was fighting for his federal benefits.

Federal regulators want to increase participation in a program that helps coal miners with black lung disease reduce their exposure to toxic dust.

Part 90 is a provision in federal mine safety law that encourages sick miners to request reassignment to jobs where they won’t be exposed to coal dust.

The dust generated by coal mining, especially when it contains silica, can cause severe black lung disease.

According to mine safety advocates, Part 90 is underutilized.

As part of its renewed focus on reducing coal dust exposure, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration is trying to get higher participation in Part 90.

Some of that effort will focus on increased communication with coal producers and miners.

MSHA said it will also crack down on discrimination or retaliation that results from miners requesting participation in the program.

Tags
Energy & Environment Black Lung DiseaseMSHAAppalachia Health News
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content