Energy & Environment

EPA Doubles Clean School Bus Rebate Program To Near $1 Billion

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published September 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
TheBeast.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The Beast is a 90-seat electric school bus with a range of 140 miles and a top speed of 68 mph.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expanding its rebate program for clean school buses.

The EPA is nearly doubling the original amount for the school bus rebates, announced in May, to $965 million.

The agency will also make another $1 billion available for school districts in Fiscal Year 2023.

The popular program received 2,000 applications from all 50 states, totaling $4 billion for 12,000 buses.

The agency said 90 percent of those applications were for zero-emissions electric buses like the ones manufactured by GreenPower in South Charleston.

The remaining 10 percent were for buses powered by propane or compressed natural gas.

Last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act made the funding available to replace diesel school buses with cleaner ones over the next five years.

Energy & Environment EPAElectric Vehicles
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter
