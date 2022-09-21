DHHR Offers Energy Assistance Program Supplement

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) assistance in the 2022 program year.

The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.

The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail.

This is a one-time payment. All clients should receive payment by the end of September.