Energy & Environment

Why Republicans Could Block Manchin's Permitting Reforms

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published September 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is running into obstacles in his effort to get a bill to accelerate permitting for energy projects through the evenly divided Senate.

Manchin told reporters at the Capitol Tuesday that he’s encountered opposition from Republicans to what he, and they, want to achieve: faster permitting for projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“I’m hearing that the Republican leadership is upset, and they’re saying ‘we’re not going to give a victory to Joe Manchin,’" he said. "Joe Manchin’s not looking for a victory.”

Manchin said Republicans may block his legislation because over the summer he was part of a deal on the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with no Republican support.

But they support what his bill aims to do, Manchin said, noting they couldn’t get it done when they had control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Manchin’s bill will be tied to a spending package lawmakers must pass to keep the government open past Sept. 30. He said the text of the bill will be released Wednesday.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
