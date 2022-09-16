Natural Gas Power Plant With Carbon Capture Planned For W. Va.

A Maryland energy company plans to build a natural gas power plant in northern West Virginia that would capture and store its carbon dioxide emissions underground.

Competitive Energy Partners announced Friday that it would build the 1,800-megawatt plant in Doddridge County. It will serve large technology and industrial customers.

The plant, which would go into operation later in the decade, is one of the first to qualify for an expanded tax credit for carbon capture under the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was a primary architect of the legislation.

In addition to the federal law, West Virginia recently enacted a state law setting rules for carbon capture.

The plant’s construction will put about 1,000 people to work, according to the company. Hundreds of additional jobs will be created in natural gas production.

The plant will use a combined cycle, which uses the hot exhaust gases from the initial burning of natural gas to produce additional power. It’s a more efficient process.