© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Natural Gas Power Plant With Carbon Capture Planned For W. Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
manchin-ira_crop.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A Maryland energy company plans to build a natural gas power plant in northern West Virginia that would capture and store its carbon dioxide emissions underground.

Competitive Energy Partners announced Friday that it would build the 1,800-megawatt plant in Doddridge County. It will serve large technology and industrial customers.

The plant, which would go into operation later in the decade, is one of the first to qualify for an expanded tax credit for carbon capture under the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was a primary architect of the legislation.

In addition to the federal law, West Virginia recently enacted a state law setting rules for carbon capture.

The plant’s construction will put about 1,000 people to work, according to the company. Hundreds of additional jobs will be created in natural gas production.

The plant will use a combined cycle, which uses the hot exhaust gases from the initial burning of natural gas to produce additional power. It’s a more efficient process.

Tags
Energy & Environment Joe ManchinJim JusticeNatural Gas-Fired Power PlantCarbon Capture
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content