Energy & Environment

State To Receive $26 Million In EPA Grants For Drinking Water

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published September 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
West Virginia is getting grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, mostly to improve drinking water.

The state will receive more than $26 million from the EPA, according to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will get $18 million for low-interest financing to plan, design and construct eligible drinking water projects.

The agency will get another $7.5 million to address the contamination of drinking water with PFAS, or forever chemicals. A report from the U.S. Geological Survey found PFAS in 67 of West Virginia’s drinking water systems.

The Fayette County Commission will receive a grant to address brownfield properties. West Virginia University will receive a pollution prevention grant.

The grants are from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
