Renewables Outpace Coal In Nation's Electricity Generation

Renewable energy is outpacing coal in supplying the nation’s electricity.

Coal enjoyed a modest resurgence in electricity generation last year. But according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it’s been overtaken by renewables.

In the first six months of the year, renewables generated 24 percent of the nation’s electricity, up from 21 percent in the first half of 2021.

That share is likely to increase. Another seven gigawatts of wind power and 13 gigawatts of solar were forecast to be added in the second half of this year.

Coal, meanwhile, is forecast to provide 21 percent of the nation’s electricity this year, falling to 19 percent next year.

Power companies continue to retire older coal-fired plants, and existing plants are not operating as much. Some have had trouble maintaining coal stockpiles because of transportation issues or high demand for exports.

